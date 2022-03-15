IRCTC Latest News Today: Keeping in mind the rush of passengers during Holi festival, the Indian Railways on Tuesday announced additional Holi Special Trains for states such as UP, Gujarat and Bihar. The Indian Railways said that the announcement of more trains will ensure a convenient journey for passengers travelling to their homes or visiting their loved ones on the occasion of Holi.Also Read - Manipuri Women Perform Traditional Dance As First Passenger Train Engine Reaches Khongsang Station | Watch

Speaking to News 18, Northern Railways spokesperson Deepak Kumar said the railways will run three additional pairs of Holi special trains to ensure a convenient movement of passengers. Also Read - Holi 2022 Skincare And Haircare Tips For That Flawless Beauty This Festive Season!

List of Holi Festival Trains: Also Read - IRCTC Urges Railways To Rethink Order Allowing Its Zones To Build Food Plazas On Rail Land

Train number 02364, Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna reserved Holi special will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:30 PM on March 25 and 28 and will arrive in Patna at 5:30 PM the following day.

Train number 02398, Delhi Junction-Gaya Holi special train will depart from Delhi Junction on March 23 and March 26 at 8:10 AM and will arrive at Gaya at 11:00 PM on the same day.

Train number 05557, Muzaffarpur- Valsad Holi special will depart from Muzaffarpur at 8:10 PM on March 22 and March 29 and will arrive at Valsad at 11:30 AM on the third day.