IRCTC Latest News Today: Train passengers who are making travel plans this season, here’s an important update for you. As per updates, the Indian Railways is planning to operate winter special trains to South India during the Christmas and New Year holidays. The Railways said that the passengers can travel in these trains to Goa, Mumbai, Shirdi, and Hyderabad.Also Read - Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bengal Report First Omicron Cases; Curbs Imposed in Several Cities | Key Points
Giving further details, the Railways said that about six pairs of special trains will be operated ahead of the winter holidays. These trains will operate from Jaipur, Bikaner, Ajmer and Dhehar ke Balaji railway stations of Rajasthan. Also Read - West Bengal Extends Lockdown Restrictions Till Jan 15 After State Records First Omicron Case, Relaxes Night Curbs Till New Year | Check Guidelines
Speaking to News 18, Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway said that 6 pairs of special trains are being operated and all these trains will start from different stations of Rajasthan. According to him, these winter special trains include Bikaner-Bandra Terminus, Dhehar ka Balaji (Jaipur)-Sainagar Shirdi, Jaipur-Hyderabad, Jaipur-Bandra Terminus, Ajmer-Bandra Terminus and Ajmer-Vasco-da-Gama. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Cancels 13 Trains, Diverts 21 Trains in UP From Dec 12. Complete List Here
Here’s full list of winter special trains:
- Train number 04705, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus Special train will leave Bikaner on Sunday and reach Bandra Terminus on 27.12.21 and 03.01.22.
- Train number 04706, Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Special train will start on 27.12.21 and 03.01.22 from Bandra Terminus and reach Bikaner at 28.12.21 and 04.01.22.
- Train number 09739, Dhehar ka Balaji (Jaipur) – Sainagar Shirdi Special train will start on 27.12.21 and 03.01.22 from Dhehar ka Balaji at 12.40 hrs and reach Sainagar Shirdi at 13.00 hrs on Tuesday.
- Train number 09740, Sainagar Shirdi-Dhehar ka Balaji (Jaipur) special train will start on 28.12.21 and 04.01.22 from Sainagar Shirdi at 18.30 hrs and reach Dhehar ka Balaji at 17.40 hrs.
- Train number 09737, Jaipur – Hyderabad Special train service will start on 26.12.21 and 02.01.22 from Jaipur at 15.20 hrs and reach Hyderabad at 01.00 hrs.
- Train number 09738, Hyderabad-Jaipur Special train will start on 28.12.21 and 04.01.22from Hyderabad at 15.10 hrs and reach Jaipur at 05.25 hrs.
- Train number 09723, Jaipur – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special train will start on 29.12.21 and 05.01.22 from Jaipur at 08.10 hrs and reach Bandra Terminus at 04.55 hrs on Thursday.
- Train number 09724, Bandra Terminus-Jaipur Superfast Special train will start on 30.12.21 and 06.01.22 from Bandra Terminus at 11.15 hrs on Thursday and reach Jaipur at 07.00 hrs on Friday.
- Train number 09621, Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special train will start on 26.12.21 and 02.01.22 from Ajmer at 06.35 hrs on Sunday and reach Bandra Terminus at 04.15 hrs on Monday.
- Train number 09622, Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Superfast Special train will start on 27.12.21 and 03.010.22 from Bandra Terminus at 11.15 hrs on Monday and reach Ajmer at 09.10 hrs on Tuesday.
- Train number 09619, Ajmer-Vasco-da-Gama Superfast Special train will start on 25.12.21 and 01.01.22 from Ajmer at 09.00 hrs on Saturday and reach Vasco-da-Gama at 21.45 hrs on Sunday.
- Train number 09620, Vasco-da-Gama-Ajmer Superfast special train service will start on 27.12.21 and 03.01.22from Vasco-da-Gama at 09.20 hrs on Monday and reach Ajmer at 20.00 hrs on Tuesday.