IRCTC Latest News Today: Train passengers who are making travel plans this season, here's an important update for you. As per updates, the Indian Railways is planning to operate winter special trains to South India during the Christmas and New Year holidays. The Railways said that the passengers can travel in these trains to Goa, Mumbai, Shirdi, and Hyderabad.

Giving further details, the Railways said that about six pairs of special trains will be operated ahead of the winter holidays. These trains will operate from Jaipur, Bikaner, Ajmer and Dhehar ke Balaji railway stations of Rajasthan.

Speaking to News 18, Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway said that 6 pairs of special trains are being operated and all these trains will start from different stations of Rajasthan. According to him, these winter special trains include Bikaner-Bandra Terminus, Dhehar ka Balaji (Jaipur)-Sainagar Shirdi, Jaipur-Hyderabad, Jaipur-Bandra Terminus, Ajmer-Bandra Terminus and Ajmer-Vasco-da-Gama.

Here’s full list of winter special trains: