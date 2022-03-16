IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the passengers who want to travel to Bangladesh by train. The Indian Railways is all set to resume the Kolkata-Dhaka Maitreyee and Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Passenger train service from next week after a gap of nearly two years. The move has been taken as part of steps to increase co-operation between the two neighbouring countries.Also Read - Delhi-Meerut RRTS Rapid Train Coaches Unveiled | All You Need To Know

The Indian Railways said that the India-Bangladesh commercial train operation has started via Petrapole-Benapole border and other rail checkpoints. "We are planning to start the passenger operations from Kolkata station on March 26. Maitree and Bandhan express start their journey for Dhaka and Khulna, as per their old schedule," a railways official was quoted as saying by News 18.

According to the Railways, the Maitree Express will run five days a week and would travel around 400 kilometres to reach Dhaka from Kolkata. Earlier, there were two halts for immigration checks in Kolkata and Dhaka. One in Gede on the Indian side and the other in Dorshona on the Bangladeshi side. This is the first modern day, fully air conditioned international express train service connecting Dhaka with Kolkata.

Earlier, the train services between the two countries existed before the partition of India by the British and the Maitree Express re-established this connection between Dhaka and Kolkata in 2008 after being closed for 43 years.

After Maitree Express, the second train service named Bandhan Express was inaugurated in 2017 connecting Kolkata with the Bangladeshi city of Khulna. This train takes around 8 hours 50 minutes to cover the entire stretch.

In the meantime, the Railways has increased the Bandhan express frequency to pre-covid times. Sources told News 18 that the train will run twice in a week, that is Sunday and Thursday.