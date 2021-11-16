IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for trains passengers. They will soon travel in general coaches with AC facility. The Indian Railways has said that it is planning to convert general coaches into AC compartments in long-distance trains. A Railways official told Times of India that the converted general AC coaches will have seating arrangements for 100-200 passengers and the ticket fares can be kept low allowing common people to use these coaches.Also Read - RT-PCR Test Report, Face Mask, Vaccine Proof: Check These Guidelines as Kartarpur Corridor Reopens Tomorrow

As per latest updates, the new AC compartments in the long-distance trains will have fully reserved seats with automatic closing doors. In this regard, the Indian Railways has already started working out a plan and brainstorming sessions are being conducted, the TOI report stated. Also Read - THIS Metro Gets Highest Single-Day Ridership Post COVID-19 Lockdown

The report further suggested that the Indian Railways is exploring the option to convert general coaches in long distance trains into AC compartments to provide a comfortable journey to the passengers who can’t pay high fare. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Ticket Fares Across 1700 Trains Likely To Come Down By 15%, Says Official

Even as nothing has been officially announced by the Indian Railways, the report suggested that the first of these AC General Class coaches is likely to be manufactured at the Railway Coach factory in Punjab’s Kapurthala.

The development comes at a time when the Railways unveiled the AC economy compartments that come with lower fares than the AC-3 tier coaches. These coaches were introduced as an option for sleeper passengers.

In the meantime, the Indian Railways has also announced that it will resume regular train services like the pre-Covid-19 area. Over 1700 trains that were suspended due to the pandemic will be restored in the next few days. Notably, these trains will run with regular fares and categorisation as before.

The long-distance trains except premier ones such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat had unreserved general compartments before the pandemic, However, now all such coaches run as reserved compartments.