IRCTC Latest News Today: After various states announced unlock guidelines and started economic activities, the Indian Railways on Thursday announced more special train services. These special train services have also been announced for the convenience of passengers and to meet the travel demand. Issuing a statement in this regard, the Western Railways decided to run three additional fully reserved special trains to various destinations across the country.Also Read - RRC Recruitment 2021: Online Application Starts From This Date for 3093 Vacancies, Huge Chance for 10th Pass

Other than these three special trains, the Indian Railways is also planning to restore the Superfast Intercity train service between the cities of Vadodara and Jamnagar with revised frequency. Also Read - 24 Brand New Ministers Sworn-in, Taking Bhupendra Patel-Led Gujarat Government's Strength to 25

Full list of trains here: Also Read - Viral Video: Man Miraculously Escapes Unhurt After Getting Run Over By Bus in Gujarat's Dahod | Watch

Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Gujarat Express Superfast Special: Train Number 09011 will start from Mumbai Central daily at 05.45 AM and reach Ahmedabad at 2.30 PM, the same day with effect from 21 September, 2021.

In the similar manner, Train Number 09012 will depart from Ahmedabad daily at 07.00 AM and arrive Mumbai Central at 3.55 PM the same day, with effect from 20 September, 2021.

These trains will halt at Borivali, Dadar, Boisar, Umargam Road, Bhilad, Dahanu Road, Vapi, Udvada, Valsad, Bilimora Junction, Kim, Kosamba Junction, Navsari, Surat, Ankleshwar Junction, Miyagam Karjan, Bharuch Junction, Vadodara Junction, Anand Junction, Mahemdavad Kheda Road, Nadiad Junction and Maninagar stations.

Train Number 09011 will have an extra halt at Barejadi Nandej station and Train Number 09012 will have an additional stoppage at Palghar station.

Valsad-Ahmedabad Gujarat Queen Special: Train Number 09135 Valsad-Ahmedabad Special will start from Valsad daily at 04.05 AM and reach Ahmedabad at 10.25 AM the same day, with effect from 22 September 2021.

Likewise, Train Number 09136 will depart from Ahmedabad at 6.10 AM and arrive Valsad at 12.40 AM the next day, with effect from 21 September 2021.

This train will halt at Bilimora Junction, Dungri, Amalsad, Navsari, Maroli, Surat, Sachin, Udhna, Sayan, Kim, Kosamba, Panoli, Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Nabipur, Palej, Vadodara, Miyagam Karjan, Vasad, Nadiad, Anand, Barejadi Nandej, Mahemdavad Kheda and Maninagar stations in both directions.

Vadodara-Jamnagar Superfast Special Train: Train Number 02959 Vadodara-Jamnagar Superfast Special will be restored from 20 September 2021 and Train Number 02960 Jamnagar-Vadodara Super Fast Special will be restored from 21st September 2021.