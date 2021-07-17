IRCTC Latest News Today: With the coronavirus cases going down across the country, the Indian Railways is planning to resume the train services which were cancelled due to COVID second wave. In the recent past, the Railways has been restoring the services of several express trains in phased manner.Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Northern Railway Announces Resumption of 39 Mail/Express Special Trains

Recently, the Northern Railway announced that it will resume services of three pairs of trains from July 21.

As per latest announcements, the Northern Railway said the Vande Bharat Express train running between New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in both directions will be back on track from July 21.

In addition to this Hazrat Nizamuddin-Jhansi Gatimaan Express, and Jabalpur-Haridwar Weekly Special trains will also become operational.

Train number 02191 Jabalpur-Haridwar Weekly Special will be restored from July 21 to December 29 whereas 02192 Haridwar-Jabalpur Weekly Special will run from July 22 to December 30.

It must be noted that the Vande Bharat Express is a high-speed train which was introduced on 17 February 2019. The train has 16 passenger cars, with a seating capacity of an impressive 1,128 passengers.

The Central government had built the Vande Bharat Express train under the ‘Make in India’ initiative at the Integral Coach Factory in Perambur near Chennai.