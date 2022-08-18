IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railways on Thursday rejected media reports that claimed train ticket reservation counters would be done away with. Taking to Twitter, the West Central Railway said that no such action has been taken by the railways and that there is no such proposal under consideration.Also Read - Video: Watch India's Longest Train; Extends 3.5 KM With 6 Engines & 295 Bogeys

The clarification from the Railways comes a day after it clarified that there has been no change in the rule concerning booking of tickets for children travelling by train after news reports claimed that those in the age group of one to four years are now being charged adult fares. Also Read - Indian Railways to Revamp Passenger Reservation System Soon. Here’s How It Will Help Common Man

A notification on March 6, 2020 of the Ministry of Railways stated that children under five years of age shall travel for free. However, the Railways said that in that case, a separate berth or seat (in chair car) shall not be provided. Also Read - IRCTC Update: Do You Need To Cancel Ticket If Train Is Cancelled? FAQs On Refund, Other Details Answered

Passengers can, however, purchase tickets if they require berths/seats for their children who are below the age of 5 years. In that case, the full adult fare will be charged.

“There have been some recent media reports that claim that Indian Railways has changed the rule with regards to booking of tickets for children travelling in the train. These reports claim that now children between the age of one to four years will have to get a ticket for travelling on the train.

“These news items and media reports are misleading. It is informed that Indian Railways has not introduced any changes with regards to booking of tickets for children travelling in the train.

“‘On the demand of the passengers, an option has been given to them to buy a ticket and book a berth for their under 5-year-old child if they want. And if they don’t want a separate berth, then it is free, same like it used to be earlier,” the statement from Railways said.