IRCTC Latest News Today: Train passengers, your attention please, the Indian Railways on Tuesday said it has decided to cancel 385 trains. Giving details, the Railways also added that it has changed originating station of 22 and short terminated 20 due to operational reasons and foggy weather.Also Read - Viral Video: Delhi Eatery Serves Masala Dosa Ice Cream Rolls, Internet Appalled by Bizarre Combo | Watch

The train passengers must take note that the cancelled trains were operational in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam and Bihar. Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Multi-Layer Security Cover With Facial Recognition Systems Installed In Delhi

Prior to this, the Railways had cancelled other trains passing through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand from January 15 to 22. The move from the Railways was taken in view of the interlocking work being carried out in the Lucknow-Alamnagar section. Also Read - Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Registration For 2422 Posts Begins Today at rrccr.com

In the similar manner, more than 17 express trains passing through Chhattisgarh and Bihar were also cancelled.

On the other hand, the railway authorities have rescheduled 5 trains and diverted 4 trains. This decision was taken due to ongoing work for the fourth line in Kharsia-Robertson section of Raipur-Bilaspur division of the South East Central Railway. Due to this reason, the work has affected the operations of various trains in Railpur-Bilaspur division.

For more details, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these trains.

Here’s how to check full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.