IRCTC Latest News Today: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Twitter made the announcement that the Indian Railways has planned to resume the services of over 50 special trains from June 21. On the microblogging site, the Union Minister said in the coming few days, many rail services are resuming by Indian Railways. He also said a summer special train is resuming services from Gorakhpur to Bandra Terminus from June 25 as well. The Railway Minister also released the list of trains along with the tweet, which will run from June 21 till further orders. Also Read - Mata Vaishno Devi Katra: Indian Railways Will Resume Kamakhya-Katra Special Train From June 27 | Check Details

As the states have relaxed lockdown restrictions, the Northern Railway decided to restore the services of Shatabdi Special trains/Express Special Trains and Rail Motor Cars. Notably, the services of these trains were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Will Restore Services of THESE Long-distance Trains This Week

Issuing a statement, the Northern Railway said that for detail information, passengers can contact helpline number 139 or may visit Indian Railways website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ or NTES App. The Northern Railway has also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination. Also Read - Planning to Travel by Train? Indian Railways Will Resume THESE Special Trains From Today | Details Inside

Services of the following trains are being restored:

02011 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21 till further notice

02012 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21

02017 New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21

02018 Dehrudun- New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21

02013 New Delhi-Amritsar Jn Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from July 1

02014 Amritsar Jn- New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from July 2

02005 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21

02006 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 22

02046 Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Wednesday) from June 21

02045 New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Wednesday) from June 21

02029 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Thursday) from July 2

02030 Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Thursday) from July 2

02265 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tawi Duronto Exp Spl to run on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday from July 2

02266 Jammu Tawi-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Exp Spl to run on Wednesday, Saturday and Monday from July 3

02462 Shri Mata Vaishnao Devi Katra-New Delhi Sri Shakti Exp to run daily from July July 1

02461 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishnao Devi Katra Sri Shakti Exp to run daily from July 2

04527 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from June 21

04528 Shimla-Kalka Express Special to run daily from June 21

04517 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from June 21

04518 Shimla-Kalka Express Special to run daily from June 21

04505 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from June 21

04506 Shimla-Kalka Express Special to run daily from June 21

04051 New Delhi-Daurai Express Special to run daily from June 21

04052 Daurai-New Delhi Express Special to run daily from June 21

04640 Firozpur Cantt – Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar Exp Spl to run daily from June 21

04639 Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar – Firozpur Cantt Exp Spl to run daily from June 21

02441 Bilaspur Jn – New Delhi Express Special to run on Monday and Thursday from June 24

02442 New Delhi-Bilaspur Jn Express Special to run on Tuesday and Saturday from June 22

04606 Jammu Tawi- Yognagari Rishikesh Express Special to run on Sundays from July 4

04605 Yognagari Rishikesh – Jammu Tawi Express Special to run on Mondays from July 5

04048 Delhi Jn – Kotdwas Siddhabali Express Special to run daily from June 21

04047 Kotdwas – Delhi Jn Siddhabali Express Special to run daily from June 21

04041 Delhi Jn- Dehradun Express Special to run daily from June 21

04042 Dehradun-Delhi Jn Express Special to run daily from June 22

04515 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from June 21

04516 Shimla-Kalka Express Special to run daily from June 22

04210 Lucknow-Prayagraj Sangam Express Special to run daily from June 21

04209 Prayagraj Sangam – Lucknow Express Special to run daily from June 22

04233 Prayagraj Sangam – Mankapur Jn Express Special to run daily from June 21

04234 Mankapur Jn – Prayagraj Sangam Express Special to run daily from June 22

04231 Prayagraj Sangam – Basti Manwar Sangam Exp Spl to run daily (except Thursday and Sunday) from June 21

04232 Basti – Prayagraj Sangam Manwar Sangam Exp Spl to run daily (except Thursday and Sunday) from June 21

05053 Chhapra – Lucknow Jn Express Special to run 4 days a week from July 1

05054 Lucknow Jn – Chhapra Express Special to run 4 days a week from June 28

05083 Chhapra – Farrukhabad Express Special to run 3 days a week from June 29

05084 Farrukhabad – Chhapra Express Special to run 3 days a week from June 30

05114 Chhapra Kachehari – Gomti Nagar Express Special to run daily from July 1

05113 Gomti Nagar – Chhapra Kachehari Express Special to run daily from July 2

02595 Gorakhpur – Anand Vihar (T) Express Special to run 3 days a week from June 17

02596 Anand Vihar (T) – Gorakhpur Express Special to run 3 days a week from June 18

Increase in frequency of following trains from bi-weekly to daily:

02458 Bikaner Jn – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express Special will now run daily from June 18 to June 30.

02457 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bikaner Jn Express Special will now run daily from June 20 to June 30

02471 Shri Ganga Nagar – Delhi Jn Express Special will now run daily from June 18 to June 30

02472 Delhi Jn – Shri Ganga Nagar Express Special will now run daily from June 19 to June 30

04731 Delhi Jn – Bathinda Kisan Express Special will now run daily from June 18 to June 30

04732 Bathinda – Delhi Kisan Express Special will now run daily from June 19 to June 30

02443 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Jodhpur/Degana Superfast Special will now run daily from June 19

02444 Jodhpur/Degana – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Special will now run daily from June 20

The trains that are resuming services include Shatabdi, Duronto express and many special trains. Moreover, the list released by the Railways includes New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi, New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi, New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi, Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tawi Duronto, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Shree Shakti Express, Lucknow- Includes Prayagraj Sangam Express. Most of these trains will run on daily basis.

It must be noted that during the Corona crisis, the Indian Railways had also operated many special trains from time to time in view of the festivals.