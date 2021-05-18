IRCTC Latest News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus and low occupancy, the Eastern Railways apart from other regional railways, on Tuesday discontinued at least 10 special trains till further notice. Issuing a statement, the Eastern Railways said the move has been taken due to poor patronisation. As per updates, these 10 special train services were operating on the routes between Sealdah, New Jalpaiguri, Puri, Kolkata, Haldibari, Silghat and Balughat. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Covid-19 Journey Despite Being Asked To Not Offend 'Covid Fan Clubs'

Not just now, the Eastern Railways earlier this month also had cancelled 16 trains operating on the routes between Howrah, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Kolkata, and few others. Also Read - 'Very Dangerous': Virus In Singapore Can Be India's 3rd Wave, Warns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

As per the press note issued by the Eastern Railways, Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Special will be cancelled from May 20, New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah Special from May 21. Sealdah-Puri Special has been discontinued from May 19, while Puri-Sealdah Special and Kolkata-Haldibari Special won’t operate from May 20. Also Read - Gujarat Extends Curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat And 34 Cities. Check Timings, Other Details

Likewise, the Haldibari-Kolkata Special will not operate from May 21, while Kolkata-Silghat Special will remain suspended from May 24 onward. Silghat-Kolkata Special will not run from May 25, Howrah-Balurghat Special and Balurghat-Howrah Special will stop from May 19.

Copy of the notification:

Here’s the full list of 10 cancelled trains:

02343: Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Special to be cancelled from May 20.

02344: New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah Special to be cancelled from May 21.

02201: Sealdah-Puri Special cancelled from May 19.

02202: Puri-Sealdah Special cancelled from May 20.

02261: Kolkata-Haldibari Special cancelled from May 20

02262: Haldibari-Kolkata Special cancelled from May 21.

03181: Kolkata-Silghat Special cancelled from May 24.

03182: Silghat-Kolkata Special cancelled from May 25.

03063: Howrah-Balughat Special cancelled from May 19.

03064: Balughat-Howrah Special cancelled from May 19.