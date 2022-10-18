New Delhi: With an aim to clear the extra rush of passengers during the ongoing festive season, the Indian Railways on Tuesday announced to run 211 special trains. The travellers may note that the railways will run a total of 2561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year.Also Read - IRCTC Cancelled Trains List, October 18: Indian Railways Cancels 153 Trains Today. Check List Here
The Indian Railways has also decided to form queues at terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff to ensure the orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches.
The authorities have also decided to deploy RPF personnel at major stations to ensure passenger safety. Officers are stationed at major stations on Emergency Duty to ensure that trains run smoothly. Staff are stationed in various sections to respond to any disruption in train service as soon as possible.
HERE ARE SOME OF THE KEY DETAILS:
- Special trains are being planned to connect major destinations throughout the country
- Railway routes such as Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar, and Amritsar, among others will get special trains
- RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure passenger safety.
- The Railways will keep the “May I Help You” booths open at major stations where RPF personnel
- TTEs are assigned to provide proper assistance and guidance to passengers.
- Officers are stationed at major stations on Emergency Duty to ensure that trains run smoothly.
- Staff are stationed in various sections to respond to any disruption in train service as soon as possible.
- Measures have been taken to ensure that trains with platform numbers are announced frequently and on time.
- The Security and Vigilance Department staff is keeping an eye out for and strictly monitoring any malpractices such as seat cornering, overcharging, and touting activity, among other things.
- Zonal Headquarters has issued instructions for maintaining cleanliness in waiting halls, retiring rooms, platforms, and stations in general.
- On-call medical teams are available at major stations.
- There is also an ambulance with a paramedic team available.