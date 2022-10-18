New Delhi: With an aim to clear the extra rush of passengers during the ongoing festive season, the Indian Railways on Tuesday announced to run 211 special trains. The travellers may note that the railways will run a total of 2561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year.Also Read - IRCTC Cancelled Trains List, October 18: Indian Railways Cancels 153 Trains Today. Check List Here

The Indian Railways has also decided to form queues at terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff to ensure the orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches.

The authorities have also decided to deploy RPF personnel at major stations to ensure passenger safety. Officers are stationed at major stations on Emergency Duty to ensure that trains run smoothly. Staff are stationed in various sections to respond to any disruption in train service as soon as possible.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE KEY DETAILS: