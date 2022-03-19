IRCTC Latest News Today: The Central Railway on Saturday said that it will run 96 trips of 5 summer specials between Pune-Jaipur/Karmali; Mumbai-Shalimar, Panvel-Karmali and Nagpur-Madgaon from next month. Giving details, the Railways said that the ticket booking will open from today at all computersied reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.inAlso Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 273 Trains Today

"Bookings for special trains no. 01403/01404, 01405/01406, 01201/01202 and Superfast AC specials no. 01401 and 01019 on special charges will open on March 19 at all computersied reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in," the Railways said.

Issuing guidelines, the Railways said that the rail passengers travelling on long-distance trains need to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their safety and the safety of others.

List of summer special trains: