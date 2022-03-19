IRCTC Latest News Today: The Central Railway on Saturday said that it will run 96 trips of 5 summer specials between Pune-Jaipur/Karmali; Mumbai-Shalimar, Panvel-Karmali and Nagpur-Madgaon from next month. Giving details, the Railways said that the ticket booking will open from today at all computersied reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.inAlso Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 273 Trains Today
“Bookings for special trains no. 01403/01404, 01405/01406, 01201/01202 and Superfast AC specials no. 01401 and 01019 on special charges will open on March 19 at all computersied reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in,” the Railways said. Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 445 Trains Today
Issuing guidelines, the Railways said that the rail passengers travelling on long-distance trains need to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their safety and the safety of others. Also Read - ‘Indian Railways Will Not be Privatised’: Vaishnaw Says Railways Will Continue To Fulfil Social Obligations
List of summer special trains:
- Train no 01019 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20.15 hrs on Tuesday from April 12 to June 14 and arrive Shalimar at 05.15 hrs on third day.
- Train no 01020 special will leave Shalimar at 17.35 hrs every Thursday from April 14 to June 16 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.45 hrs next day.
- Train no 01405 special will leave Panvel at 22.00 hrs every Saturday from April 9 to June 4 and arrive Karmali at 08.00 hrs next day.
- Train no 01406 special will leave Karmali at 09.20 hrs every Saturday from April 9 to June 4 and arrive Panvel at 20.00 hrs same day.
- Train no 01403 special will leave Pune at 17.30 hrs every Friday from April 8 to June 3 and arrive Karmali at 08.00 hrs next day.
- Train no 01404 special will leave Karmali at 09.20 hrs every Sunday from April 10 to June 5 and arrive Pune at 23.35 hrs same day.
- Train no 01401 special will leave Pune at 00.30 hrs every Tuesday from April 12 to June 14 and arrive Jaipur at 23.10 hrs same day.
- Train no 01402 special will leave Jaipur at 00.35 hrs every Wednesday from April 13 to June 15 and arrive Pune at 20.00 hrs same day.
- Train no 01201 special will leave Nagpur at 15.50 hrs every Saturday from April 9 to June 11 and arrive Madgaon at 17.30 hrs next day.
- Train no 01202 special will leave Madgaon at 20.15 hrs every Sunday from April 10 to June 12 and arrive Nagpur at 20.10 hrs next day.