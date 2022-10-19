IRCTC Latest News Today: For the smooth supply of goods, the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday said more than 100 cargo terminals will be developed during the next three years under the PM Gati Shakti master plan.Also Read - What To Do If You Lose Confirmed Train Ticket Before The Journey? Read Here

"So far, 15 GCTs (Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal) have been commissioned and around 96 more locations have been provisionally identified for development of GCTs," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Railways said the location of GCTs is being decided on the basis of demand from industry and potential of cargo traffic.

In an effort to boost investment from the industry in the development of additional terminals for handling rail cargos, a new ‘Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT)’ policy has been launched on December 15, 2021.

The Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) are being developed by private players, and can be developed on non-Railway land or fully/partially on Railway land.