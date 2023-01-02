IRCTC Latest News: In Big Safety Move, Indian Railways To Install CCTV, Panic Buttons In 15,000 Coaches

IRCTC Latest News Today: In a big move to enhance safety for women and child passengers on trains, the Indian Railways said it will install CCTVs and panic buttons inside nearly 15,000 coaches. This will include 14, 387 coaches of premium trains like Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi as well as passenger trains like EMU, MEMU and DEMU and will cover trains across the country, according to a document accessed by News18.

The Railways Ministry had last year told the Parliament that about 2,930 rail coaches had been covered by CCTVs so far. The present order will, hence, be almost five times bigger than the previous one.

The Indian Railways said it has plans to cover all 60,000-odd coaches with CCTV surveillance on doorways, vestibule area and aisle area, and ensure that there is no breach of privacy.

Notably, these CCTVs will have video analytics and facial recognition systems and will enable remote operation and monitoring of coaches from RPF posts, divisional and zonal headquarters.

Apart from this, there will be a provision of a minimum two panic buttons in each coach, and pressing them will alert the nearest RPF post or data centre.

“The system implemented shall act as a tool to respond to situations and incidents effectively, aiding faster decision making and act as a great learning for better preparedness to meet any incident and eventualities,” the document stated.

The safety moves from the Indian Railways come after nearly 4.24 lakh cases related to railway crimes were registered by the Railway Protection Force in 2021, as per National Crime Records Bureau.

Apart from this, the Indian Railways also keeps improving facilities on trains to improve the convenience of passengers.