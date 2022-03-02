IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the train passengers who are travelling between Coimbatore and Bengaluru. The Southern zone of the Indian Railways said it is all set to reintroduce the UDAY (Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri) Express between Coimbatore and Bengaluru by the end of this month. In a statement, the Southern Railways stated that the Central Railway Board had decided to reintroduce UDAY Express Trains from March 31. The Railways said that the advanced reservations for the Uday Express Trains have been opened from February 24.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways to Increase Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express Frequency to Six Days Per Week From March 8

For the comfortable journey of the passengers, the UDAY Express train is equipped with a host of new features such as an infotainment system, Wi-Fi, a GPS-based passenger information system, an exclusive dining area for passengers, and food vending machines.

The Railways further added that the UDAY Express trains will have 7 air-conditioned double-decker coaches, 2-second class chair cars, 1-second class cum luggage/brake and 1 luggage brake and generator car.

As per the timetable shared by the Railways, train No. 22666 Coimbatore Jn – KSR Bengaluru Uday Express will leave Coimbatore Jn at 05.45 hrs, from March 31, 2022 and reach KSR Bengaluru at 12.40 hrs the same day.

Moreover, train No. 22665 KSR Bengaluru – Coimbatore Jn Uday Express) will leave KSR Bengaluru at 14.15 hrs from March 31, 2022 and it will reach Coimbatore Jn at 21.00 hrs the same day. The train will not be running on Wednesdays.

Moreover, train No. 22665 KSR Bengaluru – Coimbatore Jn Uday Express (Except on Wednesdays) will have an additional stoppage at Coimbatore North.

The passengers must note that the Double Decker Express Trains of Indian Railways are among the premium quality trains in India. At present, there are 10 Double Decker Express Trains in India such as: