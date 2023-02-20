Home

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Cancels, Diverts Several Trains Till March 4 | Full List Here

IRCTC Latest News Today: Because of the maintenance work, the Indian Railways on Monday said it has cancelled and diverted several trains on Mailani-Gorakhpur route. Giving details, the Railways said the non-interlocking and doubling work will be undertaken on the Lucknow and Gorakhpur rail divisions and the train services are likely to be disrupted ahead of Holi festival.

According to the Railways, the doubling work will also be undertaken on Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomtinagar-Malhaur stations of the Lucknow and Gorakhpur Division of North Eastern Railway.

Mahesh Gupta, Public relations officer at the Railways for the Lucknow division said that the trains have been canceled to provide better facilities to passengers.

Indian Railways: List Of Cancelled Trains

05492: Mailani- Sitapur Express (March 1 to March 3)

22531: Chhapra-Mathura Express (20, 24, 27 February, 01 and 03 March)

22532: Mathura-Chhapra Express (20, 24, 27 February, 01 and 03 March)

15010: Mailani- Gorakhpur Express (February 21- March 4)

15009: Gorakhpur- Mailani Express (February 20 to March 3)

05085: MLN-LJN Express (March 1 to March 3)

05086: LJN-MLN Express (March 1 to March 3)

05491: Mailani- Sitapur Express (March 1 to March 3)

15069: Gorakhpur-Aishbagh Express (February 20 to March 4)

12532: Lucknow Jn-Gorakhpur Express (February 20 to March 3)

15054: Lucknow Jn – Chhapra Express (February 26 to March 2)

Indian Railways: List Of Diverted Trains

02564: New Delhi-Barauni special train (February 20 to March 02)

02570: Darbhanga special train (February 21 to March 03)

02569: Darbhanga-New Delhi special train (February 21 to March 03)

02563: Barauni-New Delhi special train (February 20 to March 02)

12591: Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Express (25 February 2023)

12566: New Delhi-Darbhanga Express (February 27 to March 02, 2023)

22922: Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Express (28 February)

05087: Mailani to Daligani Express (March 1 to 3)

