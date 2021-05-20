IRCTC Latest News Today: Along with other regional railways, the Northern Railways on Thursday cancelled at least six special trains due to low occupancy and other operational reasons. This is the latest one that the Indian Railways has cancelled trains. In the last couple of months, the Indian Railways has cancelled a number of trains due to COVID surge and poor patronage. Earlier on Tuesday, the Eastern Railways also cancelled at least 10 special trains till further notice. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown: Majra Villagers To Boycott Covid Guidelines After Baton Charge On Farmers

Issuing a notification on Thursday, the Northern Railway said train number 02287 Sealdah-Bikaner Jn. Duronto Special will not operate from May 23 onward while 02288 Bikaner Jn-Sealdah Duronto Special won't function from May 25 till further notice.

Moreover, it also said that train number 05203 Barauni Jn-Lucknow Express Special will be suspended from May 22 while 05204 Lucknow-Barauni Jn. Express Special will not operate from May 23.

Furthermore, it added that train number 05269 Muzaffarpur-Ahmedabad Express Special will not function from May 27 onward and 05270 Ahmedabad-Muzaffarpur Express Special will be cancelled from May 29.

Here’s the complete list of cancelled trains:

Earlier this month, the Northern Railway announced the cancellation of 28 trains saying that these trains have been cancelled due to low occupancy and surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Notably, the country is at the moment is facing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases due to the second wave. Earlier, Central Railways had extended the cancellation of 24 trains that were cancelled up to May 10.