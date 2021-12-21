IRCTC Latest News Today: For the betterment of the daily passengers, the Indian Railways has resumed the general ticket facility on 13 trains originating from various cities of Rajasthan. The move from the Indian railways means that there will be no compulsion for the passengers to buy reserved tickets to travel in these trains. They can now easily travel in these trains on general tickets at low fares. It must be noted that the daily passengers were paying huge fare to travel in these trains. Notably, the service Has been started by the North Western Railway (NWR) for these trains. During the Covid pandemic time, the Indian Railways had made it mandatory for all to buy reserved tickets in these trains.Also Read - Indian Railways Cancels 6 Trains Including Howrah-Amritsar Express, Check Full List

Giving further details, the North Western Railway said that the general ticket facility has been started in a total of 164 trains from December 21. The Railways said that the facility is gradually being started in different trains in 16 railway zones across the country.

Full list of trains with general ticket facility: