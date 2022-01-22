IRCTC Latest News Today: Due to operational reasons and foggy weather, the Indian Railways said it has decided to cancel 481 trains for Saturday, January 22, and 1,000 for Sunday, January 23. The Railways further updated the passengers that it has changed the originating stations of 18 trains and short-terminated over 28 trains.Also Read - South Central Railway Cancels 55 Trains Over Low Occupancy. Details Inside

In the similar manner, the Railways added that it has changed the originating station of 17 station and 21 trains will be short terminated for Sunday. Notably, the cancelled trains operates on the routes of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Assam among others. Also Read - Train Got Cancelled For Some Reason? Here's How Passengers Can Get Instant Refund For Online Tickets

The move from the Railways comes as the cold weather conditions prevail in many parts of the country including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand and Bihar. Also Read - Talking Loudly Over Phone or Playing Music on Trains? Passengers Soon to Face Action From Railways

As per latest updates, at least 21 Delhi-bound trains ran late due to fog on January 20. The Northern Railways gave the update that the list of delayed trains includes Howrah-New Delhi Express, Puri- New Delhi Express and Mumbai- New Delhi Express, Gorakhpur- New Delhi Express and Kanpur- New Delhi Express among others. Moreover, the operations of 20 trains originating from West Bengal continue to remain affected.

In the meantime, the Railway authorities have urged the regular passengers planning to travel in long-distance trains to check https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of trains.

Here’s how to check full list of cancelled trains