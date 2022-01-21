IRCTC Latest News Today: Due to foggy weather and other reasons, several trains are getting cancelled these days. However, as a passenger, if you have an e-ticket but the train you were supposed to travel on gets cancelled, you don’t have to go anywhere to cancel your ticket. Once the train gets cancelled, the ticket money automatically gets refunded to you. And, there is no need to file the Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR).Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Cancels 385 Trains Today Due To Operational Reasons, Foggy Weather

However, if the train gets late for more than 3 hours and the passengers are not able to travel, then the TDR needs to be filed before the train departs.

Here's how to file TDR:

To file TDR, the passengers need to log in on the IRCTC website or the mobile app,

Then go to my account and select the option for my transaction,

After this, click on File TDR.

To get the counter ticket cancelled online click on this link – https://www.operations.irctc.co.in/ctcan/SystemTktCanLogin.jsf

Once you have filled in your PNR number, train number and captcha, tick the box of cancellation rules.

After that, click on the Submit button.

Now you will receive an OTP on the number you gave on the form while booking.

Click on Submit after entering the OTP.

You will be able to see the details of your PNR.

After verifying the PNR details, click on the cancel ticket option.

Soon after that, you will be able to see the refund amount on the page.

You will also get a confirmation message on the number given on the booking form which will have the information of PNR and refund.

The train passengers must note that the Indian Railway releases a list of cancelled trains on its website if the trains get cancelled on any given day. The NTES app also has information about the cancelled trains. Passengers need to check the railway website to know the status of the train before travelling.