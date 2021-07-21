IRCTC Latest News Today: In an effort to offer the best and cheap train travel to passengers, the Indian Railways has planned to roll out over 806 new air-conditioned ‘Economy’ class coaches soon, which is going to be a new class of train travel in India.Also Read - IRCTC Jobs: Sit Home & Earn Extra Money Upto ₹80,000/Month | Here's What You Need to do, Complete Details

As per updates, the Indian Railways has so far designed 27 coaches specifically for the AC Economy class and have been distributed among various zones of Indian Railways for use. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express Sleeper Coach Rakes Get Face Lift With SMART Features

Notably, these new AC-Economy coaches will be boasted by Duronto Express trains under the Western Railway zone and other trains originating from several parts of the country. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Western Railway to Resume 16 Special Trains This Week | Check Full list Here

As per updates from the Indian Railways, these coaches will have 83 berths instead of 72 berths as in the AC-3 tier coaches. At present, the Railway Board is in the process of deciding the fare for this class. Currently, the AC-3 tier is the entry-level AC class travel option for long-distance trains.

These coaches will be economical and the fares will be between the current AC three-tier and non-AC sleeper class travels.

They will be rolled out simultaneously from railways’ three coach factories — Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, and the Modern Coach Factory in Rai Bareilly, the Railways said in a statement.

The coaches were conceptualised by the RCF and the work on design started on war-footing in October 2020. The new coaches can carry more passengers as the number of berths have been increased from 72 to 83.

Each coach is provided with a wider and one disabled-friendly toilet entry door which is a new initiative. Several design improvements have also been made for enhancing passenger comfort like redesigning the AC ducting to provide individual vents for each berth.

Special features: