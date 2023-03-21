Home

Here’s How Trains Passengers Can Open New IRCTC Accounts, Book Train Tickets Online

IRCTC Latest News: If you are planning to book train tickets but do not have an IRCTC account, check here how to open an IRCTC account and book train tickets online.

IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has made the process of online train ticket booking convenient and hassle-free for rail passengers. Now, the passengers can book tickets online through the IRCTC website or IRCTC app and complete the process with any online payment method of their choice. They can also book tickets through travel booking websites too, like Paytm, Make My trip.

However, before booking train tickets from these websites or even from IRCTC online web page or App, the passengers need to create an IRCTC account first. If you are planning to book train tickets but do not have an IRCTC account, check here how to open an IRCTC account and book train tickets online.

How to create IRCTC account

First visit IRCTC website- www.irctc.co.in

Click on the “Register” button on the top right corner of the page.

Then, select the user type: “Individual”

Put in the required details such as your name, date of birth, gender, email ID, mobile number, and address.

Choose a username and password for your IRCTC account. The username should be unique and between 3 to 35 characters.

Select a security question and answer that you can easily remember in case you need to reset your password.

Verify the process by entering the Captcha code.

Finally, click on Submit.

After this, fill up a valid email ID and mobile number as your login password.

Then, you will receive an OTP (One Time Password) on your registered mobile number and email ID.

Enter OTP in the required field and click on the “Submit” button.

Here’s how to book train ticket on IRCTC online

First log in to your IRCTC account.

Then, select the departure and destination stations along with the date of travel.

Select the class of travel, such as 1st AC, 2nd AC, 3rd AC, Sleeper, etc.

Click on “Find Trains” to check the available trains and timings.

Select the train that you want to travel on and click on “Check Availability & Fare”.

Select the quota (such as General, Tatkal, Ladies, etc.) and click on “Book Now”.

Enter passenger details (such as name, age, gender, and berth preference) and click on “Continue Booking”.

Review the details of your booking and click on “Make Payment”.

Choose a payment method (such as credit/debit card, net banking, or e-wallet) and enter the payment details.

Click on “Make Payment” to complete your booking.

After the payment is completed, you will receive a confirmation message and email with your ticket details.

