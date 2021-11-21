IRCTC Latest News Today: Started operation only for festive season, the Indian Railways has decided to cancel some trains from December 1. Notably, these trains will be cancelled only till February and later might start operation again. Giving further details, the Western Railway said it has to cancel 12 trains for winter season. The Western Railway said these trains will remain suspended from 1 December to 28 February 2021. In such a situation, if the train passengers are planning to go somewhere during this time, they should pay special attention to this change.Also Read - Attention Train Passengers! West Central Railway to Soon Impose Penalty For Flouting Covid Guidelines

It must be noted that the Indian Railways had started nearly 668 special trains during the festive season to avoid the rush of passengers. Many trains were operated only for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2021. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: IRCTC Announces Special Trains to Avoid Christmas, New Year Rush; Bookings to Begin Today

As per the Western Railway (WR)’s latest updates, these special trains were running between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Western Railway Makes Big Announcement, to Run 8 More AC Locals from Nov 22

Here’s a list of trains cancelled during winter season: