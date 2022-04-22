IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the train passengers from Northeast India. Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve on Friday made a big announcement, saying all northeastern state capitals would be connected with Delhi by railway network by 2024.Also Read - 3 Injured in Major Fire at Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

The Union minister, who is on a three-day visit to Tripura, said the Central government has taken up an ambitious project to extend the railway network in the northeastern region in a mission mode. Also Read - Delhi Metro Announces New Measures After National Capital Witnesses Uptick in Covid Cases

“To connect the state capitals of all the northeastern states by railway network with the national capital, projects are under implementation. Over 60 per cent work on these projects have already been completed and the remaining 40 per cent work would be completed by 2024,” Danve was quoted as saying by IANS. Also Read - Delhiites To Cough Up Rs 500 For Not Wearing Mask, Govt Issues Order | Read Here

The train passengers must note that Guwahati, Tripura capital Agartala, and Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun are already connected with Delhi by rail.

The Union minister further added that by December this year, the work on the Agartala-Akhaura (Bangladesh) railway project would be completed in the Indian territory.

“Once the Agartala-Akhaura railway project is commissioned, people of the northeastern states, especially Tripura, can go to Kolkata by rail saving 22 hours of travel time. Currently, the people of the region, especially those in Tripura and its adjoining areas, go to Kolkata via Guwahati by rail, spending more than 38 hours,” the minister pointed out.

Earlier in the day, the minister also visited the under-construction 12.24 km Agartala-Akhaura railway project on the outskirts of Agartala. This Agartala-Akhaura railway line would facilitate ferrying of goods to and from both the countries and greatly benefit India’s land-locked northeastern states.

