IRCTC Latest News Today: The Shri Ramayana Yatra special train from Delhi is starting from Tuesday by the Indian Railways. As per the earlier schedule, the train was supposed to run from Delhi on February 9 but the date was later extended to February 22 owing to surge in Covid-19 cases. Notably, the Shri Ramayana Yatra special train is part of IRCTC's series of Shri Ramayana Yatra Tours to promote the religious tourism.

Last year in November, the train had covered its first journey from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station to Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram via Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and Varanasi.

The Shri Ramayana Yatra special train covers Ayodhya, Sitamadhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Shringverpur, Nasik, Buxar, Kanchipuram, and Bhadrachalam among others in 19 nights/20 days. The train has a capacity of 132 passengers in two categories- 2AC and 1AC.

Recently, the IRCTC has made many changes to this train in terms of travel days, fares, and places.

Earlier, the journey of the Shri Ramayana train used to be of 17 days, but now the journey of the train will be of 20 days. In the new timetable, three new religious places associated with Lord Shri Rama have also been added. At present, the train passengers will also visit Bihar’s Buxar, Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram and Telangana’s Bhadrachalam.

Ticket fare: The earlier ticket fare was less due to the lesser number of places and travel time but it has now increased. As per the latest updates, the fare of the first AC will be Rs 1.25 lakh, which was earlier Rs 1.02 lakh. Moreover, the fare of the second AC has gone up to Rs 98,000, which was earlier Rs 82,000.

Shri Ramayana Yatra special train will provide darshan of many religious places, including Ayodhya, Nandigram, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Kashi, Prayag, and Shringverpur.

Facilities: The Shri Ramayana Yatra special train is equipped with many facilities such as two rail dining restaurants, a modern kitchen car, a foot massager for passengers, a library, clean toilets etc. Moreover, the Shri Ramayana Express tour package includes vegetarian food, tourist sightseeing by buses and accommodation in AC hotels.

Shri Ramayana Yatra special train: Here’s how to book tickets on IRCTC

Step 1: Visit at irctc.co.in

Step 2: Click on the log in option on the homepage

Step 3: After logging in, you have to go to ‘Book Your Ticket’ page

Step 4: Enter starting and ending station, boarding and destination station

Step 5: Select date of your journey and the class in which you want to travel

Step 6: Check if the seat is available in the train of your choice

Step 7: If seats are available, click on book now option

Step 8: Provide required details to book tickets

Step 9: Enter mobile number and captcha

Step 10: Pay charges online using credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI

Step 11: Finally, you will receive a message on your phone