IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railways on Tuesday said it will partially cancel nearly 8 trains on the route between Hisar and Bathinda railway lines under the North Western Railway division as it will carry out technical work on the route.

According to the North Western Railway, the train operations on this route will remain affected till March 29 and the passengers must know the status of the trains before they prepare for their journey.

