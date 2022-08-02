IRCTC Latest Update: The Indian Railways on Tuesday said it will resume the services of another four pairs of express trains originating from its jurisdiction. Giving details, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said except Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Garib Rath Express, all the originating trains from the ECoR jurisdiction, that were suspended during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, have been resumed.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 187 Trains Today; Check Full List Here

The East Coast Railway further said Puri-Digha Express will be resumed from Saturday, while the Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express will resume from Sunday. The Visakhapatnam-Durg Express will be restored from August 13. Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 138 Trains Today. Check Full List Here

According to the East Coast Railway, the Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express will resume from October 2. Efforts are underway to run the Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Garib Rath at the earliest. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railway Cancels 150 Trains Today. Check Full List

The ECoR will run the express train from Cuttack to Gunupur in Rayagada district as a ‘passenger special’ from Friday.

The East Coast Railway said it has decided to provide the facility of an AC-3 tier coach from August 15 in three trains — Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express, Howrah-Titilagarh Ispat Express and the Howrah-Kantabanji-Howrah Ispat Express.

The Visakhapatnam-Kollam and Visakhapatnam-Tata Express will run with LHB coaches, which are equipped with modern technology to prevent overturning of coaches during derailment.