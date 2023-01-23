Home

Indian Railways Plans More Vande Bharat Trains For South India: Check New Routes

Vande Bharat Trains Latest News: Various routes in South India will get more Vande Bharat trains in the coming days, the Indian Railways said on Monday. Giving details to news agency PTI, one Railway official said the Indian Railways is likely to introduce three more Vande Bharat trains in south India. He added that the routes are being considered for the new services are from Kacheguda in Telangana to Bengaluru in Karnataka and from Secunderabad in Telangana to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Pune in Maharashtra.

Notably, the Indian Railways has already launched south India’s first Vande Bharat Express train on the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysure route in November this year. PM Modi flagged off the fifth rake of Vande Bharat Express at the Krantiveera Sangolli Railway station in Bengaluru. The Secunderabad-Vizag Vande Bharat Express, which was launched recently, has been running with 100 per cent occupancy since its launch.

Sources told news agency PTI that the railway divisions of the South Central Railway have been asked to upgrade the infrastructure of at least one of their coaching depots in Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Vijayawada divisions for the maintenance of Vande Bharat trains for these destinations.

The Indian Railways plans to run 75 Vande Bharat trains by the end of this year and 400 over the next three years. As of now, Vande Bharat trains have been introduced on various routes, including Nagpur-Bilaspur, Delhi-Varanasi, Gandhinagar-Mumbai, and Chennai-Mysuru.

The Vande Bharat Express is designed and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) at Perambur in Chennai under the flagship Make-in-India initiative.