Indian Railways Latest News Today: For the convenience of the passengers, the Indian Railways said it is encouraging the use of digital methods of transactions for purchase of foods at several railway stations across the country. The move is taken from the Indian Railways to promote the initiative of Digital India. The Indian Railways in a statement said that nearly 8878 static units are having the facility of digital payment in the country.

Apart from this, handheld PoS machines have also been provided at catering units to generate printed bills and invoices reflecting all details of transactions undertaken and to address the complaints of overcharging.

The Railway Ministry said that over 3081 POS machines are available on 596 trains and 4316 static units have been provided with POS machines.

For the convenience of the customers and also to provide them a wide range of options in trains, e-catering services have been introduced on Indian Railways.

It should be noted that the service is currently available at 310 railway stations through 1,755 service providers and 14 food aggregators, supplying an average number of 41,844 meals per day.

“For widening the range of options available to passengers in trains, E-Catering Services have been introduced on Indian Railways. E-catering services are managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Passengers can pre-order meals of their choice at the time of booking of e-ticket or while travelling on train using App, Call Centre, website or by calling 1323,” the ministry said in its statement.

The Indian Railways also said that it has been working to reduce the unit cost of logistics. In this Financial Year till September 21 2022, the Indian Railways has completed 1353 track Kilometres (TKM) of New lines, Gauge conversion and multi tracking projects.