IRCTC Latest News Today: In a great relief for train passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to resume catering services with cooked food in premium trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas and Gatiman Express. The Railways has already issued order to all relevant departments and stakeholders in this regard.Also Read - Discontinued Due to COVID Restrictions, Railways to Resume Serving Cooked Food on Trains

“In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains. Service of ready-to-eat meals will also continue,” the Indian Railways had said in the order. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Suspends, Diverts These Ghaziabad-bound Trains From Nov 24 | Details Here

The Railways further stated that prepaid catering services with opt-out option would be restored on premium trains. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Slashes Ticket Fare, Drops 'Special' Tag From 32 Trains | Check List Here

The Railway Board, in a letter to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, has asked for the resumption of the service. It also said that ready-to-eat meals will continue to be served to passengers.

As per media reports, the zonal railways will verify the catering costs based on services provided and enter the applicable tariff list and the same in the PRS software to enable booking / withdrawal of catering services.

The Indian Railways said it will make arrangement to avail service to those who have already booked tickets to travel by these trains. The Railways, however, has not mentioned that date from which the catering service will resume.

As per the official notification, meals can be cooked at base kitchens as per existing terms and conditions.

The development comes after the Indian Railways announced that it will run normal trains, withdrawing the special tag which had been in place for the pandemic.

The Railways’ decision to resume serving cooked food on trains also comes days after the Ministry of Civil Aviation allowed airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights.

Here’s how to order food online on train:

Download the app ‘Food on Track’ from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. you can also access IRCTC’s e-catering website or call on 1323. Enter your 10-digit PNR number. After this, the app will retrieve details pertaining to your journey such as train name, station name and passenger details to present a list of food partners that serve on your route. Then you select the station where you wish to get your food delivered. Choose your preferred restaurant from the list of available restaurants and then select the food that you wish to order. And then you can pay for your food. You can pay online or order food via cash-on-delivery. After the payment is done, food will be delivered to you when you arrive at the station that you have selected.

Here’s how to order food on train for large group of people