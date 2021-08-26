IRCTC Latest News Today: Keeping in mind the rush during the upcoming festive season, the Indian Railways on Wednesday announced to extend the periodicity of Festival Special trains. The move from the Indian Railways comes to offer a comfortable and convenient travel experience to passengers. Issuing a statement, the Northern Railway zone said the railway passengers can either visit the web portal of Indian Railways or open the NTES app for details.Also Read - Delhi to Mumbai by Train in Just 12 Hours Soon – All You Need to Know

The Railways also stated that the passengers can contact RailMadad Helpline Number 139. All passengers who are looking forward to availing the Festival Special train services will madaotrily have to follow the COVID guidelines and protocols.

Here is the list of Festival Special trains: