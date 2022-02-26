IRCTC Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases have gone down, the Indian Railways has decided to normalise the frequency of the Tejas Express on the New Delhi- Lucknow route. The Indian Railways said it will increase the frequency of Tejas Express trains between Delhi and Lucknow to six days a week from March 8 to May 31.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 430 Trains Today

As per the updates from the Railways, the Lucknow- New Delhi Tejas Express will cover a distance of 511 kilometres in 6 hours and 15 minutes, and will have to halt only at the Ghaziabad and Kanpur Railways station.

The move to increase the frequency of the New Delhi-Lucknow route comes days after Indian Railways increased the frequency of Mumbai- Ahmedabad Tejas Express to five days a week.

In the meantime, the Railways has also resumed the service of cooked food in trains after keeping it suspended for nearly two years since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. The cooked food services started from February 14, 2022.

Even though the catering services were suspended in March 2020, the IRCTC had started serving ready-to-eat meals on trains from August 2021. However, the cooked food services were later restored on 80 per cent of trains in January this year.

The Indian Railways said it is working on introducing a set of new reforms in its catering services to improve the quality of the food being served on trains on board.