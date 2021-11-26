IRCTC Latest News Today: After grand success of Ramayana Express, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary company of the Indian Railways, has launched a new tour train, Rampath Yatra Express, between Pune and Ayodhya. The decision to launch the new train comes after the success of Ramayana Express.Also Read - Anna Hazare Admitted To Ruby Hospital In Pune Following Chest Pain, Condition Stable Now

As per updates, the tour train will take passengers to 6 different places related to Lord Ram and will commence from Pune and will reach Ayodhya. Named as Rampath Yatra Express, this new tour train will have AC and Sleeper class coaches. The passengers willing to travel in Rampath Yatra Express can book their tickets on www.irctctourism.com As per the updates from the IRCTC, the whole journey will be of 7 days and 8 nights. The Indian Railways said the Rampath Yatra Express will first reach Ayodhya from where it will go to Nandigram, Varanasi, then to Prayag, Shringverpur and finally to Chitrakoot. However, during the journey, the train passengers can board and de-board in train from Pune, Lonavala, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa and Itarsi. The Indian Railways said it has fixed the fare for the sleeper class at Rs 7560 and the third AC at Rs 12600. Moreover, breakfast, lunch, dinner, stay, transport, and a guide will also be offered to travellers in the package. As per the updates from the Railways, the daily cost of sleeper class will be around Rs 1000 and that of AC class will be close to Rs 1500.