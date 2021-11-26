IRCTC Latest News Today: After grand success of Ramayana Express, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary company of the Indian Railways, has launched a new tour train, Rampath Yatra Express, between Pune and Ayodhya. The decision to launch the new train comes after the success of Ramayana Express.Also Read - Anna Hazare Admitted To Ruby Hospital In Pune Following Chest Pain, Condition Stable Now
- As per updates, the tour train will take passengers to 6 different places related to Lord Ram and will commence from Pune and will reach Ayodhya.
- Named as Rampath Yatra Express, this new tour train will have AC and Sleeper class coaches.
- The passengers willing to travel in Rampath Yatra Express can book their tickets on www.irctctourism.com
- As per the updates from the IRCTC, the whole journey will be of 7 days and 8 nights.
- The Indian Railways said the Rampath Yatra Express will first reach Ayodhya from where it will go to Nandigram, Varanasi, then to Prayag, Shringverpur and finally to Chitrakoot.
- However, during the journey, the train passengers can board and de-board in train from Pune, Lonavala, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa and Itarsi.
- The Indian Railways said it has fixed the fare for the sleeper class at Rs 7560 and the third AC at Rs 12600. Moreover, breakfast, lunch, dinner, stay, transport, and a guide will also be offered to travellers in the package.
- As per the updates from the Railways, the daily cost of sleeper class will be around Rs 1000 and that of AC class will be close to Rs 1500.