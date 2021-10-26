IRCTC Latest News Today: Keeping in mind the rush of passengers during the festive season, the Indian Railways on Tuesday announced 13 pairs of festival special trains with unreserved seats in the East Central Railway zone from Tuesday.Also Read - This is The Only Railway Station in India Where You Need Pakistan Visa to Enter, Else You Will Land in Jail

Issuing a statement, the East Central Railways said that it will operate 13 pairs of special trains with unreserved seats. "Railways has decided to convert reserved 2nd sleeper class coaches as unreserved coaches," a railway officer told News18.

Giving further details, the railways officer said that since the coaches will be unreserved, people planning last moment festive travelling can buy tickets for the unreserved coaches a few minutes before the train's departure. However, he added that the passengers travelling in the unreserved coaches will have to strictly follow the Covid-19 appropriate guidelines.

Check full list of trains here: