IRCTC Latest News Today: Looking at the rush during the summer holidays, the Indian Railways has decided to operate 21 pairs of summer special trains to various destinations across the country. Out of the 21 Summer Special Train, the Indian Railways will operate 11 pairs of trains to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while there are 4 pairs of trains for Delhi.Also Read - Yellow Alert in Delhi as Punishing Heatwave Spell Continues; Experts Call it 'Dangerous'

Moreover, the Western Railway said it will run 4 pairs of trains in Rajasthan, while two trains to South India. Also Read - Thank You Indian Railways: Man Left Pleasantly Surprised As He Receives Iftar On Board Shatabdi Express

“As on date, 21 pairs of Summer Special Trains with more than 394 trips have been notified by the Western Railway to meet the extra demand, as well as for the convenience of passengers. Out of these, 11 pairs of train caters to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while there are 4 pairs of trains for Delhi and beyond,” the Western Railway said in a statement. Also Read - New COVID Cases In Delhi, Mumbai Soar To Highest Levels Since February; PM Modi To Hold Review Meeting Today

Western Railway has decided to run Summer Special train on Special Fare between Bandra Terminus – Izzatnagar, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – New Delhi, & Udhna – Mangaluru for the convenience of passengers. The booking of Train Nos. 09005, 09301 & 09057 will open from 26th April, 2022. pic.twitter.com/RvWOqreZul — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 26, 2022

The Western Railway said 5 pairs of summer special trains are being run for the passengers from Surat/Udhna, while four pairs of originating trains are being run from other stations of Gujarat such as Ahmedabad, Gandhidham and Okha.

The Western Railway has also planned to extend 3 pairs of festival special trains, out of which 2 pairs of the train to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while one is in Jabalpur.

For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway has decided to run Summer Special train on Special Fare between Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt. The booking of Train No. 04166 will open from 26th April, 2022 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. pic.twitter.com/wrOPxVpFTt — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 26, 2022

The Western Railway said it is monitoring the waiting list of trains daily on a real time basis and additional coaches are being augmented in the existing trains from time to time to clear the extra rush.