IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Cancels 12 Express Trains For October 2023, Check Full List

Visakhapatnam: The rail passengers who are planning their travel for October 2023, take note. The Indian Railways has cancelled at least 12 express trains due to interlocking in connection with the commissioning of the third line at Bapatla station of Vijayawada division in South Central Railway.

The express trains that have been cancelled include Visakhapatnam -Tirupati double decker, Bhubaneswar-Tirupati special, Visakhapatnam-Chennai super-fast, Sambalpur-Erode special and Visakhapatnam – Bangalore cantonment special.

Apart from this, the Indian Railways said Dhanbad- Alleppy Bokaro express leaving Dhanbad from October 2 and October 10 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada. Stoppages at Tadepalligudem and Eluru have been cancelled.TNN

List of Trains Cancelled Till Oct 1

Several express trains have also been cancelled till October 1 due to the commissioning of the 3rd line at Bapatla station in South Central Railway. These trains include Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Double Decker, Bhubaneswar-Tirupati AC Super-Fast Special Express, and Visakhapatnam-MGR Chennai Central Super-Fast Express.

Moreover, the Sambalpur-Erode Special Express and Visakhapatnam Bangalore Cantt. Apart from this, Special Express trains have also been cancelled by the Indian Railways. The Dhanbad-Alleppy Bokaro Express will be diverted to run via different stations, the Railways said.

Trains Diverted For Operational Reasons

The Indian Railways said several train services have been cancelled or diverted due to operational reasons and maintenance work in different railway divisions. South Central Railway said it has cancelled the Tirupati-SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special and the SSS Hubballi-Tirupati Daily Passenger Special for specific periods.

Southern Railway further added that it has cancelled suburban trains between Chennai Beach and Tambaram, causing overcrowding and inadequate services.

Apart from this, North Western Railway has also cancelled four train services and diverted rail traffic due to heavy rain in the Jaipur region. Flight operations have also been affected.

In the meantime, the Railways has approved the extension of the Sambalpur-Varanasi Express up to Visakhapatnam via several districts in Odisha. This has been done to enhance rail services in the western and southern regions of the state. Passengers from Balangir, Bargarh, Kalahandi, and Rayagada will get huge benefit as they can use it for religious rituals and easier access to healthcare and education in Visakhapatnam.

