IRCTC Latest News: Railway Cancels These Trains For Next Few Days. Check Timing, Route

Indian Railways Latest News: The rail passengers who are planning to travel in the next few days, here’s an update for you. The Indian Railways has cancelled some of the rains and short-terminated some other trains on the routes, mainly in South India. Apart from this, the Railways has also made changes in timings and routes of several trains, including a Vande Bharat train.

In a statement, the Indian Railways said Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam has been rescheduled. Some of the trains have also been short-terminated at Dantewada.

Vande Bharat Express: Timing Changed

The timing of Secunderabad-Vishakhpatnam Vande Bharat Express train (2084) has been changed and was scheduled to leave Secunderabad at 3 pm on 29 April 2023). However, due to the delay of the pair train, this train will now leave Secunderabad on 29 April 2023 at 7 pm.

Because of the ongoing development works on the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, Hatia-Sir.M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Express Bengaluru (12835) will run behind schedule by four hours at 6.25 PM. The train will start from Hatia at 10.25 PM on April 29, 2023.

List of trains canceled for next few days

Because of the work on a bridge at the Donkinanvalsa-Komatipalli section, many trains will remain canceled for next few days.

Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger special train (08527) has been cancelled on May 1, 2023.

Raipur-Visakhapatnam passenger special train (08528) has been cancelled on May 1, 2023.

Visakhapatnam-Koraput passenger special train (08546) and the Koraput-Visakhapatnam (08545) train going to Visakhapatnam have been cancelled on May 1.

Visakhapatnam-Koratput Intercity Express train (18512) has been cancelled on May 1, 2023.

List of trains short-terminated

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night Express (18514) from Visakhapatnam will be short-terminated at Dantewada.

Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express train (18513) will start from Dantewada instead of Kirandul.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train (08551) from Visakhapatnam will be short terminated at Dantewada on May 1.

Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train (08552) will depart from Dantewada instead of Kirandul.

