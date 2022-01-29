IRCTC Latest News Today: Due to the ongoing construction work, the Indian Railways said it has cancelled several trains, including Bilaspur-Bhopal and Jammu Tawi-Durg Express, between February 1 and 10. The Railways said the decision was taken due to the construction work of the third line connecting the stations in the Jaithari-Chulha railway section of South-East Central Railway, Bilaspur division.Also Read - RRB NTPC Results Row: After Violence in Bihar, Railways Issues FAQs to Clear Doubts of Aspirants

As per the updates, the non-interlocking work, which started on January 23, is in its last stage. The construction work will take a few more days and for that reason, the trains passing through the stations of Madhya Pradesh have been cancelled, the Railways said.

In the meantime, the Railway has also urged the passengers to contact the Railway Enquiry Service – National Train Enquiry System (NTES) phone number 39 before planning their travel in the coming days. The passengers must note that the details of the cancelled trains are available on the Indian Railways website.

The Railways said that till the work of addition of a new rail line is completed in Jaithari-Chulha railway section of South East Central Railway, Bilaspur division, the following trains will remain cancelled.