For the convenience of the train passengers, the Indian Railways has announced that it will operate around 36 pairs of trains with additional coaches. Giving details to a news portal, a senior Indian Railways official said passengers across the country are booking train tickets to visit their friends and family members and keeping this situation in mind, the Railways has decided to operate trains with additional coaches.

The Indian Railways said the trains with additional coaches will connect Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

The Railways notification stated that train number 16210/16209 Mysore-Ajmer-Mysore train will run with additional sleeper class coaches between December 2 and January 2.

As per the notification from the Railways, some of the trains will run on these routes such as Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai-Rohilla-Jodhpur, Jodhpur-Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur, Bhiwani-Kanpur-Bhiwani, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai-Bikaner, Delhi Sarai-Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai, Udaipur City-Khajuraho-Udaipur City, Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer, Kothi -Dadar-Bhagat Ki Kothi, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner, Barmer-Yesvantpur-Barmer and Udaipur City-Kamakhya-Udaipur.

The Railways has also decided to run trains on routes such as Udaipur City-Shalimar-Udaipur, Udaipur-Jaipur-Udaipur, Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer, Madar – Kolkata – Madar, Jaipur-Bhopal-Jaipur, Jaipur-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow)-Jaipur, Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur, Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur and Jodhpur-Bhopal-Jodhpur with additional coaches.

Apart from this, the trains will also run on routes such as Bikaner-Kolkata-Bikaner, Bikaner-Puri-Bikaner, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner, Sriganganagar-Bandra Terminus-Sriganganagar, Hisar-Coimbatore-Hisar, Shriganganagar-Nanded-Sriganganagar, Jodhpur-Varanasi-Jodhpur, Jodhpur-Varanasi-Jodhpur, Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer and Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur will be operating with additional coaches.