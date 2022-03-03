IRCTC Latest News Today: To address the overcrowding of passengers during Holi festival, the Indian Railways has decided to resume the operation of several trains that were suspended in December last year for various reasons. From Jan Shatabdi to Sampoorna Kranti Express, the Railway authorities have announced resumption of several trains from March 7. As per the updates from the Indian Railways, the Shramjeevi express will resume operation from March 7, while the Sampoorna Kranti express will hit the tracks on March 16.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Southern Railways to Restart UDAY Express Trains Between Coimbatore and Bengaluru From March 31

In a similar manner, the Magadh Express — running between Islampur and New Delhi — will resume operations from March 8 and the North East Express will resume the services from March 17. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways to Increase Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express Frequency to Six Days Per Week From March 8

The Sampoorna Kranti Express was earlier cancelled for a day in a week and now it will run seven days a week. The resumption of these trains will ensure a convenient travel experience for passengers. Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 430 Trains Today

These trains will resume operation now: