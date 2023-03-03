Home

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Resume These Cancelled Trains For Holi | Full List Here

IRCTC Latest News Today: The Northern Railways said no change has been made to the schedules of the trains that are being restored.

The Northern Railways said it has started the booking process for all these trains.

IRCTC Latest News Today: As the festival of Holi is just round the corner and passengers are travelling back to their hometowns for the celebrations, the Indian Railways decided to run some of the trains that were cancelled earlier. These cancelled trains were running between Lucknow and Varanasi.

In this regard, the Northern Railways decided to run these trains to handle the passenger rush in the coming days due to the festival of Holi.

The Northern Railways said no change has been made to the schedules of the trains that are being restored. Notably, these trains will run on the same schedule as before.

The Northern Railways said it has started the booking process for all these trains. The train passengers who haven’t been able to book tickets for Holi celebrations yet due to the unavailability of tickets can go on the official website of IRCTC and search for tickets for the restored trains.

Check full list of trains here:

Train numbers 05978 and 05977 Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur – Dibrugarh will leave from Dibrugarh on March 2 and March 9. The train on its return will depart from Gorakhpur on March 7 and March 14.

Train numbers 02541 and 02542 Gorakhpur – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur, will leave from Gorakhpur on March 3 and March 10, and the latter will leave from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on March 5 and March 12.

The trains that will pass through Charbagh railway station in Lucknow include train number 15107 Banaras – Lucknow Express, train number 15108 Lucknow – Banaras Express, train number 14231 Prayagraj Sangam – Basti Express and train number 14232 Basti – Prayagraj Sangam Express. Some other trains include train number 14233 Prayagraj Sangam – Mankapur Express and train number 14234 Mankapur – Prayagraj Sangam Express.

The passengers who want to book tickets for these trains need to visit the official website of IRCTC and drop the dates of travel and select the desired train. They need to fill in the passenger details and book tickets.

