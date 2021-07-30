IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for the train passengers of Bihar and Jharkhand. The East Central Railway has now decided to resume the services of six pairs of passenger trains from August 1 in Bihar and Jharkhand. Notably, the Indian Railways is restoring the train services as the corona cases are slowly declining across the country.Also Read - Dhanbad Judge's Murder: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Seeks Report From Jharkhand Within A Week

Moreover, the passengers across the country are also facing problems as train services were temporarily suspended following the lockdown. The passengers in Bihar and Jharkhand were also hassled for local commuting as passenger trains were not running.

"Keeping the convenience of the passengers in mind, East Central Railway is starting six pairs of passenger special trains from August 01, till further orders," Rajesh Kumar, stated Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Central Railway told a news daily.

However, it is necessary for the passengers traveling by these trains to follow the COVID guidelines issued for the prevention and prevention of Covid pandemic. The resumption of passenger trains by the Railways will surely bring relief to the people of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Here’s the full list of trains: