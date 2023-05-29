Home

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Launches Summer Special Trains From Delhi to These Cities: Check Route, Timing

IRCTC Latest News Today: Northern Railways said these summer special trains will run between New Delhi-Varanasi, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra/Udhampur.

IRCTC Latest News: The New Delhi - Udhampur Special train will start from New Delhi from June 1 to June 29 every Thursday at 11:15 pm.

IRCTC Latest News Today: In an effort to provide convenience and comfort during journey, the Indian Railways has decided to operate several pairs of summer special trains. Giving details, the Northern Railways said these summer special trains will run between New Delhi-Varanasi, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra/Udhampur. The Northern Railways in this regard revealed that the Railways added 5 new, summer special trains, that will operate from New Delhi.

Check details of the train list:

Train No: 04052/04051 New Delhi-Varanasi

The New Delhi-Varanasi train will start from June 4 to 25, every Sunday, and the train will depart from New Delhi at 7:20 pm.

On the return journey, the Varanasi -New Delhi Special train will start from Varanasi every Monday from June 5 to June 25 at 6.35 pm.

Train No: 04071/04072 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno

The New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special train will start from New Delhi from June 2 to June 30 every Friday at 11.15 pm.

On the return, the train will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra every Saturday from June 03 to July 01 at 6.30 pm.

Train No: 04075/04076 New Delhi-Udhampur

The New Delhi – Udhampur Special train will start from New Delhi from June 1 to June 29 every Thursday at 11:15 pm.

On return, the train will leave Udhampur from June 2 to June 30 every Friday at 7:00 pm.

Train No: 04080/04079 New Delhi -Varanasi

The New Delhi – Varanasi Special Train will start from New Delhi from June 3 to June 30 every Monday, Friday, and Saturday at 07.20 PM.

On return, the train will start from Varanasi from June 4 to July 1 every Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 6.35 pm.

Train No: 04081/04082 New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

The New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special Train will start New Delhi from June 3 to June 24 every Saturday at 11:15 pm.

On return, the train will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from June 4 to June 25 every Sunday at 6.30 pm.

