IRCTC Latest News Today: Looking at the festive rush of passengers during Diwali, the Indian Railways has planned to run 4 trips of fully reserved special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Shalimar in Kolkata, from November 1. These trains will run for the convenience of the passengers and to clear the extra rush during festival season.Also Read - Green Crackers, Mandatory RT-PCR Test: How States Plan to Celebrate Diwali Amid Restrictions

Giving further details, the Central Railways said passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train and all will be mandatorily follow COVID protocols. Also Read - No Complete Ban on Firecrackers, Only Those With Barium Salts Prohibited: Supreme Court | Read Full Statement

Here’s Full List Of Special Trains Also Read - DDMA Allows Chhath Puja 2021 at Designated Sites in Delhi. Details Here

Train number 01255 will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.00 hrs on November 1 and November 5 (2 trips) and arrive Shalimar at 11.35 hrs on third day.

Train number 01256 will leave Shalimar at 15.35 hrs on November 3 and November 7 (2 trips) and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 04.05 hrs on third day.

These trains will have halts at Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Nandura, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Raipur, Bhatapara, Bilaspur, Champa, Raigarh, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar, Kharagpur and Santragachi.