IRCTC Latest News: With the coronavirus cases declining across the country and several states have announced relaxations, the Indian Railways has planned to resume train services in a phased manner. Issuing a statement, the North Western Railway (NWR) said it will resume special train services between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. As per the updates, the special train will run daily between both the states between Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam and Rajasthan's Bhilwara.

"After the relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions the train services are being resumed and no change has been made in the timings and stoppages of these trains. These trains will operate according to the already scheduled time table and stoppages will remain the same till further notice," Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, was quoted as saying by News18.

Full schedule: Train number 09345, Ratlam-Bhilwara special, will operate from August 9 and train number 09346, Bhilwara-Ratlam special, will run every day from August 10.

Apart from this train service, the Indian Railways is also planning to introduce more special train services for passengers commuting daily from one state to another as the COVID cases have gone down to a great extent. The Indian Railways said that the step has been taken in view of the convenience of railway passengers as well as to meet the travel demand. Moreover, the Western Railway (WR) has also decided to resume seven special trains to various destinations across the country.

Recently, the Union Ministry of Railways has also announced that trains commuting from short distance to long distance will be operated according to the convenience of the passengers.