IRCTC Latest News Today: In an effort to provide hassle-free journey to train passengers, the Indian Railways said it will operate a number of unreserved special trains on several routes. As per the updates from the Railways, these trains will be operated between Jind, Rohtak, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Meerut City, Khurja, Aligarh, Bareilly, Najibabad, Kotdwar, Moradabad and Sambhal Hatim Sarai.

Speaking to News 18, Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar said for the convenience of the passengers, the Railways decided to operate unreserved special trains for various destinations. He added that with the operation of these trains, the facility of trains for short routes will be easily available.

Full list of trains and timing here:

Jind-Sonipat-Jind Unreserved Special Train: Train number 04100/04099 Jind – Sonipat – Jind Unreserved Special (06 days a week) will run daily except Sundays from December 5, 2021 until further notice. This train will depart from Jind at 10.30 AM and reach Sonipat at 12.40 PM the same day.

Jind-Rohtak-Jind Unreserved Special Daily Train: Train number 04972/04971 Jind-Rohtak-Jind Unreserved Special will run daily from December 5. This train will depart from Jind at 04.35 AM and reach Rohtak at 09.00 AM the same day.

Jind-Kurukshetra-Jind Unreserved Special Daily Train: Train number 01616/01615 Jind-Kurukshetra-Jind Unreserved Special will run daily from December 05. This train will depart from Jind at 08.25 AM and reach Kurukshetra at 11.30 AM the same day.

Bareilly-Aligarh-Bareilly Unreserved Special Daily Train: Train number 04376/04375 Bareilly-Aligarh-Bareilly Unreserved Special will run daily from December 5. The train will leave from Bareilly at 04.55 AM and reach Aligarh at 10.30 AM the same day.

Moradabad-Sambhal Hatim Sarai – Moradabad Unreserved Special Train: Train number 04326/04325 Moradabad – Sambhal Hatim Sarai – Moradabad Unreserved Special will run daily except Saturdays with effect from December 5. This train will depart from Moradabad at 07.55 AM and reach Sambhal Hatim Sarai at 10.05 AM on the same day.

Najibabad-Kotdwar-Nazibabad Unreserved Special Daily Train: The Najibabad-Kotdwar-Nazibabad Unreserved Special will run daily from December 5. From Najibabad, this train will depart at 08.55 AM and reach Kotdwara at 09.45 AM the same day.

Meerut City-Khurja-Meerut City Unreserved Special Daily Train: The Meerut City-Khurja-Meerut City Unreserved Special will run daily from December 5. This train will depart from Meerut City at 05.25 AM and reach Khurja at 09.30 AM the same day.