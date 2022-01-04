IRCTC Latest News Today: Apart from Ramayana Yatra Express, the Indian Railways on Tuesday announced Dakshin Bharat Special Train – another special train for passengers to visit religious places in south India. This train will start from January 29 from Jaynagar, Bihar, and return on February 11. Giving further details, the Indian Railways said that the Dakshin Bharat Special Train will take the passengers to Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Mallikarjuna and many other religious places located in the southern parts of our country.Also Read - Patna Schools to Remain Closed For Classes 1 to 8 Till January 8. Details Inside

The Indian Railways said that the IRCTC will ensure that all on-board the train will get with vegetarian food and other necessities. The Railway board said it has fixed its ticket fare at Rs. 900 per person per day.

Notably, the Dakshin Bharat Special Train will pass through various cities of Bihar-Jharkhand, including Mallikarjun, Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga, along with many religious places in South India.

Giving further details, the Indian Railways said that the route of Dakshin Bharat Special Train has been fixed by the Railway board. As per updates, the train will start on January 29, from Bihar’s Jaynagar and will travel via Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Biharsharif, Rajgir, Gaya. In Jharkhand, the train will pass through Koderma, Dhanbad Junction and then travel to Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Mallikarjuna, Jagannath Puri, Surya Mandir and Jyotirling, before commencing its return journey.

In total, the train journey will be of 13 nights and 14 days, including a total fare of Rs 13230. The package code of this special tourist train is EZBD 67, the IRCTC has notified. The tourists will be given the facility of vegetarian food, bus, masks and sanitisers on the journey.