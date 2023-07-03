Home

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways To Run Non-AC Vande Sadharan Trains Soon | Check Details

IRCTC Latest News Today: non-AC Vande Sadharan trains will be manufactured at ICF Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore and the first rake is expected to be rolled out by this year-end.

IRCTC Latest News: In an effort to provide comfortable and affordable journey to common passengers, the Indian Railways said it soon introduce non-AC Vande Sadharan train with Sleeper and General facility. As per the latest updates, the non-AC Vande Sadharan trains will be manufactured at ICF Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore and the first rake is expected to be rolled out by this year-end.

Vande Sadharan Train Launch Date

The Indian Railways said that the first Vande Sadharan train rake is expected to be rolled out by the end of this year. On the other hand, the fully AC Vande Bharat train, featuring seating arrangements, is being manufactured at ICF, costing approximately Rs 100 crore.

Reports suggest that the Vande Sadharan train will have 24 LHB coaches and two locomotives at both the front and rear ends to ensure efficient acceleration. The train’s acceleration rate will be enhanced by utilizing the push-pull method with two locomotives.

Vande Sadharan Train: Check New Facilities

In this Vande Sadharan train, passengers can expect modern amenities such as bio-vacuum toilets, a passenger information system, and charging points at every seat. To enhance passenger security, CCTV cameras will be installed in every coach.

Moreover, the train will be equipped with an automatic door system, similar to the Vande Bharat Express.

Interestingly, this is the first time that non-AC trains will have features like CCTV cameras, bio-vacuum toilets, and automatic doors.

Vande Sadharan Train: Ticket Fare to be Normal

Earlier, the Railways had to face criticism for the higher fare of Vande Bharat trains. However, the Vande Sadharan service is expected to have normal fare levels, making it more accessible to a wider range of passengers.

