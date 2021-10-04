New Delhi: The Indian Railways’ South Central zone (SCR) has converted some of the existing express trains to the superfast category keeping in view the convenience of passengers travelling on those trains. The SCR also decided to convert some of the passengers trains to Express trains from October, reported the livemint.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Changes Timings of 50 Trains Originating From THESE Places | Check Full List

After the revised categorisation of the passenger trains by SCR, out of a total of 872 trains that operate in the zone, the speed of 673 trains have been increased, as per a statement by the SCR.

The change in the train timings has come into effect from 1st October, so passengers travelling from that day are advised to check actual train timings before the commencement of their journey by Indian Railways.

Here’s the list of trains converted from Mail/Express to Superfast:

Sl. No. Old Train No. From-To New Special Superfast Train No.

17025/17026 Secunderabad – ManuguruExp 02745/02746 17213/17214 Narasapur – NagarsolExp 02713/02714 17605/17606 Kacheguda – Mangaluru CentralExp 02777/02778 17017/17018 Secunderabad -RajkotExp 02755/02756 17203/17204 Kakinada Town-BhavnagarExp 02699/02700 17037/17038 Secunderabad-Hisar 02789/02790

The information pertaining to the trains and changes in the timings at the related stations can be availed either visiting the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in), National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or by approaching the station manager/enquiry counter of concerned railway stations, the mint report added.