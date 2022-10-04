IRCTC Latest News Today: For the convenience of the passengers amid festive season, the Indian Railways on Tuesday announced 179 special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers till Chhath Puja. In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said, “In this ongoing festive season, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 2269 trips of 179 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year.”Also Read - Explainer: Will Your Current Smartphone Give You 5G Experience?

The Indian Railways said the special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa etc. Also Read - Attention Vehicle Owners: Your Vehicle's Registration May Get Suspended If You Don't Have Pollution Certificate

As per the updates from the Railways, the festival special trains will run on various routes across the country and the passengers can book these special trains by either NTES app or IRCTC’s official website. Also Read - Railways' New Time Table Increases Speed of 500 Express Trains. Deets Here

The Railways said that additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure security of passengers and also officers have been deployed on emergency duty at major stations and staff in various sections to attend disruption of train services.

“Crowd controlling measures by forming queues at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured. Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure security of passengers. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority,” the ministry statement added.

The Railways also added that various measures have been taken for frequent and timely announcement of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers.